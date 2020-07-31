Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Shares Down 8%

Seneca Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:SNNF)’s share price was down 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90, approximately 9,001 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 421% from the average daily volume of 1,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.

Seneca Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNF)

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Federal Savings and Loan Association, a community-oriented savings and loan institution, which primarily accepts deposits from customers within its market area and invests those funds primarily in residential mortgage loans. The company provides demand accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate mortgage loans, as well as commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.