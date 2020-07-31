SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Lear by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lear by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,108,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lear by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Lear by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Lear from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

LEA opened at $113.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average is $107.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

