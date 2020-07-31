SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,707 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Retail Properties of America worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 711,030 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 286,100 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 471,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,430,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 800,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.35. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

