SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 230,253 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 230,253 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 205.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in ServiceNow by 178.6% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW opened at $431.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $412.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 126.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $454.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.56, for a total transaction of $17,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,785,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $663,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,794 shares of company stock worth $48,071,718. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

