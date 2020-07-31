SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25, approximately 157 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHWDY shares. ValuEngine downgraded SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene.

