Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.31.

SIMO stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

