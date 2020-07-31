Sirius XM’s (SIRI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIRI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 267.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 106,777 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 34.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.