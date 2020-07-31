Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Price Down 6.4% After Earnings Miss

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) shares fell 6.4% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $17.31, 5,068,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 3,701,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.59). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIX. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 33,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 329,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,872,000 after acquiring an additional 197,681 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

