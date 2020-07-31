Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Trading 7% Higher

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.22 and last traded at $33.22, 115 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMFTF)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

