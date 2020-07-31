Sony (NYSE:SNE) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony (NYSE:SNE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

SNE has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony stock opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.08. Sony has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. On average, analysts predict that Sony will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,582,000 after purchasing an additional 402,808 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 2.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,026,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,934,000 after purchasing an additional 52,935 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 5.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,340,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 6.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 929,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 4.2% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 853,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.