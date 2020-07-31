Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39, 18,690 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 26,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Spectral Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

Spectral Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

