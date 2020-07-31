Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Spotify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.74.

SPOT opened at $261.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.99 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $299.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.10.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.43). Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Spotify by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify by 626,341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 106,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 106,478 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

