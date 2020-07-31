SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of SPSC opened at $73.32 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.87.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,606.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $28,494.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,498 shares of company stock worth $6,569,540 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

