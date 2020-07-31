SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. SPX has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $776,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $738,399.75. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,638,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,550,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPX by 59.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after buying an additional 330,329 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 24.0% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after buying an additional 218,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SPX by 64.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 556,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 217,761 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

