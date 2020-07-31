Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STAN. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.49) price target (down from GBX 730 ($8.98)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 395 ($4.86) to GBX 480 ($5.91) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 549.93 ($6.77).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 394.10 ($4.85) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 4.27 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 740.80 ($9.12). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 434.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 490.58.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500.90 ($14,153.21). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 16,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.81), for a total value of £64,397.70 ($79,248.95).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

