Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 85.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VKTX. Raymond James lowered their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.37 million, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.07. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $192,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 106.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

