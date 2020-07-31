Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.67 million.

