Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Floor & Decor Call Options (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,821 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,071% compared to the average volume of 753 call options.

Shares of FND stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $71.72.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 1,238 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $66,852.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 34,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,219,399 shares of company stock worth $319,949,005. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.68.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

