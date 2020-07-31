Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Store Capital worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 184,231 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Store Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $83,489,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Store Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Store Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher H. Volk acquired 5,650 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,818.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,450 shares of company stock worth $265,034. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Store Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $23.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Store Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

