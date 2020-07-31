Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 145,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,454,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,633,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 76,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,133,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTM opened at $860.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,774.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $872.41 and its 200-day moving average is $950.51. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

