Strs Ohio Buys 18,605 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 102.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $56.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

