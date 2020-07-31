Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,552 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of SITE Centers worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 335.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in SITE Centers by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 177,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 79,393 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 59,965 shares during the period.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITC opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney purchased 20,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.