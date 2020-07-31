Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 28.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,167,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,952,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,474,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE CPB opened at $49.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.