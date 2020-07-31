Strs Ohio Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,989 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Colony Capital worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLNY. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 54.5% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 32,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Colony Capital by 219.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 320,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 220,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colony Capital by 80,236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLNY. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

NYSE CLNY opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.