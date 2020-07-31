Strs Ohio Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after acquiring an additional 443,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,805,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.14.

Shares of IDXX opened at $374.10 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $375.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at $231,850,294.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total value of $6,162,141.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 831,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,518,633.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

