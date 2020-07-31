Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,839,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Cintas by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 251,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,612,000 after buying an additional 203,975 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 48,100.0% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,397,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 208.4% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Cintas by 44.2% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 465,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,595,000 after acquiring an additional 142,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $301.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $311.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

