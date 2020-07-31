Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $88,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $476,047.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,260 shares of company stock valued at $24,580,040 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMRN stock opened at $121.72 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 197.59 and a beta of 1.09.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

