Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.59% of Cardinal Health worth $89,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,321,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,034,000. AJO LP lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,217.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,531,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,820 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $50,246,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $50,051,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

