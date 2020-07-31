Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,147 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $95,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $281.49 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.73.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $12,910,526.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,214,845.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total value of $134,227.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,015 shares of company stock worth $26,425,565. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

