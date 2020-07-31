Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 13,021 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,310,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Ball worth $91,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Ball by 8,261.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,064 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 46.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $190,949,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ball by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,939,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,090,000 after acquiring an additional 165,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ball by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,468,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,620,000 after acquiring an additional 90,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $69.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

