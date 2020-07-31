Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 220,942 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $89,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,562,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,834,000 after acquiring an additional 177,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,775,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,175,000 after acquiring an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,219,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,576,000 after acquiring an additional 69,144 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,761,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLIR stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

