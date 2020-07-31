Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,842,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 561,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.51% of Weyerhaeuser worth $86,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WY opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

