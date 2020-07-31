Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $94 Million Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,941,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 66,153 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Williams Companies worth $93,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Williams Companies by 167.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 28.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $19.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 161.17, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

