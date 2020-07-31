Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $87,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 238,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,478,000 after purchasing an additional 94,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,649,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

SWK stock opened at $154.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $1.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

