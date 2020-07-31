Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,908,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,048,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.29% of Vereit worth $89,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vereit by 24.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 116,009,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vereit by 164.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,064,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vereit by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,456,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,288 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Vereit by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 25,913,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,717,000 after buying an additional 12,011,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vereit by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,342,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,966,000 after buying an additional 4,563,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Vereit Inc has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

