Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $94,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR opened at $133.89 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $134.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average of $116.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total value of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

