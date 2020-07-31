Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,971 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of DTE Energy worth $88,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 45,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in DTE Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 308,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $114.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.07. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

