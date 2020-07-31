Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 187,731 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,172 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 187,731 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Citrix Systems worth $87,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $30,548.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,300.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,287 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

CTXS stock opened at $141.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.64 and a 200-day moving average of $134.96. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.