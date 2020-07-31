Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 195,005 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 577,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,005 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $86,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.90.

NYSE AMP opened at $152.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

