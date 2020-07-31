Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 19,761 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,761 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $92,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $174,577,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,561,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,723,000 after buying an additional 3,628,061 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,245,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $52.80 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

