Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 601,260 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,577,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 601,260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $87,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of DHI opened at $66.05 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

