Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,838 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $95,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MKC opened at $193.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.00. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $196.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.