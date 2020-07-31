Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Verisign worth $93,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Verisign by 117.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisign by 104.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisign by 50.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Verisign by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Verisign during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $208.48 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.99.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 913,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,322,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

