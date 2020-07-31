SunTrust Banks Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.44. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $57.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 41.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 20,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,746,000 after acquiring an additional 109,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 75.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

