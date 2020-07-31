SunTrust Banks Comments on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $13.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.34. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.72.

LH stock opened at $194.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.69 and a 200-day moving average of $167.40. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $163,682,000. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,942,000 after acquiring an additional 695,317 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,950,000 after acquiring an additional 493,682 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,575,000 after acquiring an additional 404,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13,173.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 300,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 298,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.