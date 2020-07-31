SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 62.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

EXPE opened at $84.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,512,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

