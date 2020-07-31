SunTrust Banks Weighs in on HCA Healthcare Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $11.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.52. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HCA. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $128.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.44. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,217,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

