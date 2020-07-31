Tasty (LON:TAST) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Tasty Plc (LON:TAST)’s share price rose 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03), approximately 62,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 39,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of $3.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.74.

Tasty Company Profile (LON:TAST)

Tasty plc operates casual dining restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 54 restaurants under the Wildwood name and 6 restaurants dim t under the name. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

