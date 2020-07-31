TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after acquiring an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,878.43.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,876.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2,308.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,513.05 billion, a PE ratio of 144.94, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.