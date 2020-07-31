Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Indl Alliance S upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

